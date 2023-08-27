New Hive Stand with Moat for Langstroth Bee Hives

The Bee Fortress USA, Inc. hive
Foundation is a Hive Stand with Moat and Anchor for Langstroth and Fortress
Beehives. One product turns an ordinary Langstroth beehive into a bear-proof
beehive (when 4 Corner Guards are added), or bear-resistant beehive, and other
Bee Fortress products can turn your Langstroth boxes into a veritable Fortress,
with the ability to kill mites right in the hive and with no chemicals! The
Fortress Beehive is the most advanced beehive in the world, and is also heated
and ventilated by solar or utility power. More details coming soon. Revised
website coming mid-August 2023: https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 @RealBeeFortress #ReallySavingTheBees
