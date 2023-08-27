Create New Account
New Hive Stand with Moat for Langstroth Bee Hives
The Bee Fortress USA, Inc. hive Foundation is a Hive Stand with Moat and Anchor for Langstroth and Fortress Beehives. One product turns an ordinary Langstroth beehive into a bear-proof beehive (when 4 Corner Guards are added), or bear-resistant beehive, and other Bee Fortress products can turn your Langstroth boxes into a veritable Fortress, with the ability to kill mites right in the hive and with no chemicals! The Fortress Beehive is the most advanced beehive in the world, and is also heated and ventilated by solar or utility power. More details coming soon. Revised website coming mid-August 2023: https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949  @RealBeeFortress  #ReallySavingTheBees

Keywords
honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehivessolar-powered beehive

