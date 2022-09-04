Revelation #7

Day of Christ (Rapture), Great Tribulation (Time of Jacob's Trouble), Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Earthly Physical Millennial Kingdom of Jesus Christ.



Jesus WILL Return. Are you saved and ready for the Day of Christ?



This is the Truth just like the Bible says.



Jesus died and paid for your sins with his life. You must believe in His Blood. Jesus is waiting for you even today.



Repent your sin of NOT believing in The blood of Jesus Christ, and Believe in your heart THIS gospel, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:”(1 Corinthians‬ ‭15:1-4‬ ‭KJV‬‬) you will receive the Salvation of your SOUL.

I humbly ask you to invite Jesus Christ into your heart today and Let Him lead your Eternal Life.



The Day of Salvation is Now and Today







WGM Church

[email protected]

wgmi.org