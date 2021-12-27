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First Exoplanet With A Powerful Magnetic Field Discovered, Unvaxxed Britons Facing Teams of Armed Govt Vaxxers, FBI Arrest COVID Mask Karen on Plane, Chicago Checks Bouncing, John's Warning: 12.27.21
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1267 views • December 27, 2021
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First Ever Exoplanet with a Powerful Magnetic Field Discovered
Submitted by Karen
December 26, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/hM7BPv4KEh8
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Ministers are planning to send teams armed with Covid vaccines to the homes of unvaccinated Britons
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ministers-are-planning-to-send-teams-armed-with-covid-vaccines-to-the-homes-of-unvaccinated-britons/
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UPDATE: COVID Mask Karen in FBI Custody After Attacking Man on Plane for Eating Unmasked
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/update-covid-mask-karen-fbi-custody-attacking-man-plane-eating-unmasked/
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Chicago City Employee Tries to Cash City Check But It Bounces — Lori Lightfoot More Concerned About Vax Mandates than Putting Money in the Bank
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-city-employee-tries-cash-city-check-bounces-lori-lightfoot-concerned-vax-mandates-putting-money-bank/
Pay Attention
Written by John
December 27, 2021
Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM John wrote:
This is how they "got ya" if you speak out against the vaxx... Drink Nano Silver. Rub mg all over limb where hit. John
Terral’s reply (12.27.2021):
Hi John:
Thank you for writing. What I am seeing and what you are saying make no sense to me.
Blessings, Terral
John’s reply (12.27.2021):
On Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 12:05 PM John wrote:
Hi Terral:
For those who know they have been targeted with a vector (be it mosquito, drone, or pestilence), or you were roped into a jab....
The freshwater hydra had been attenuated for a low salt environment when they started pushing the low sodium diet. Bible says to eat salt.
If your salt intake is restorative but there's still a morphing aluminum/carbon life form ignoring the get out sign, rubbing magnesium gel will burn the AL parts off... Thus, the scratches. There's a pattern... I only showed a small portion in the image. It's a full body tattoo... On the inside until you get it out. Explained well enough?...
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
First Ever Exoplanet with a Powerful Magnetic Field Discovered
Submitted by Karen
December 26, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/hM7BPv4KEh8
--
Ministers are planning to send teams armed with Covid vaccines to the homes of unvaccinated Britons
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ministers-are-planning-to-send-teams-armed-with-covid-vaccines-to-the-homes-of-unvaccinated-britons/
--
UPDATE: COVID Mask Karen in FBI Custody After Attacking Man on Plane for Eating Unmasked
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/update-covid-mask-karen-fbi-custody-attacking-man-plane-eating-unmasked/
--
Chicago City Employee Tries to Cash City Check But It Bounces — Lori Lightfoot More Concerned About Vax Mandates than Putting Money in the Bank
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-city-employee-tries-cash-city-check-bounces-lori-lightfoot-concerned-vax-mandates-putting-money-bank/
Pay Attention
Written by John
December 27, 2021
Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM John wrote:
This is how they "got ya" if you speak out against the vaxx... Drink Nano Silver. Rub mg all over limb where hit. John
Terral’s reply (12.27.2021):
Hi John:
Thank you for writing. What I am seeing and what you are saying make no sense to me.
Blessings, Terral
John’s reply (12.27.2021):
On Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 12:05 PM John wrote:
Hi Terral:
For those who know they have been targeted with a vector (be it mosquito, drone, or pestilence), or you were roped into a jab....
The freshwater hydra had been attenuated for a low salt environment when they started pushing the low sodium diet. Bible says to eat salt.
If your salt intake is restorative but there's still a morphing aluminum/carbon life form ignoring the get out sign, rubbing magnesium gel will burn the AL parts off... Thus, the scratches. There's a pattern... I only showed a small portion in the image. It's a full body tattoo... On the inside until you get it out. Explained well enough?...
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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