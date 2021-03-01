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Biden "War on Energy" is Really Deep State War on US
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20 views • March 01, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that the apparent Biden administration war on U.S. energy production and security is actually a Deep State war on you--and the United States--as well as freedom. Primarily, it will benefit the Deep State and foreign powers such as the regimes ruling China, Venezuela, Russia, and much of the Middle East. It is all perfectly in line with the Deep State agenda to treat humanity as "the enemy," as outlined by the Club of Rome in 1991. A shadowy "Billionaires Club" in involved too.
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http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
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#AlexNewman #Energy #BehindTheDeepState
📰 Articles:
Voter Remorse: Unions Complaining About Biden Canceling Keystone XL Pipeline
https://bit.ly/3cfLkK6
Green Power Fails in Texas as Polar Air and Winter Storms Cripple Energy Production
http://bit.ly/304P3CF
If Texas Listened to Global-warming Alarmists, It’s No Surprise It Didn’t Prepare for Snow
http://bit.ly/3q4n40r
Severe Winter Weather Across Southern United States Blamed on Global Warming
http://bit.ly/3b7mStf
Texas Deaths Blamed on Lethal Green Policies
http://bit.ly/2NKutFo
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#AlexNewman #Energy #BehindTheDeepState
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