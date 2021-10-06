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What is Mystery Babylon the Great? The rise and continuation of the city-state system
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21 views • October 06, 2021
This new video outlines the history and progression of the city-state system. Mystery Babylon the Great is a symbol in the book of Revelation that describes the influence of the spiritual realm over nations of the past. It also reveals what the future holds. Do we think empires, kingdoms, or city-states get weaker as time goes on, or is it the same system in operation with new clothes?
The transcript of this video with the list of supporting Bible passages can be found as a free PDF download in this link -
https://www.academia.edu/53298836/What_is_Mystery_Babylon_the_Great_The_rise_and_continuation_of_the_city_state_system
The transcript of this video with the list of supporting Bible passages can be found as a free PDF download in this link -
https://www.academia.edu/53298836/What_is_Mystery_Babylon_the_Great_The_rise_and_continuation_of_the_city_state_system
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