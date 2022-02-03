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Squash Joe Rogan -- #CNN Smears + Attempts to Silence the Winner as Ratings Sink
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53 views • February 03, 2022
The corporate media, the fake news, continue to try to control the narrative, as we are protected by our first amendment. This censorship is an attempt to control the narrative, as once again they go after Joe Rogan for "misinformation," which is a total joke considering the propaganda and lies that these networks have fanned the flames of. #censorship #JoeRogan
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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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