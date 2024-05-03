Message of Unity and Hope from Our Lady to prepare for After the Warning

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 2, 2024
Join M & R team as we interview the spiritual director of Mystic Monica who has been given the symbol (with imprimatur and prayer) of the Seal of Unity and Hope for the end times and especially after the Warning.
See more here: heartsoftheholyfamily.org
See advertised medals to support Fr Calloway here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/medalsbypatricia
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUxBodysdd8
