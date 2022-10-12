Katie Hobbs Runs From Project Veritas: Oh My God!

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Arizona Governor candidate Katie Hobbs: “I don’t want to talk politics to anyone who I don’t know”
Mission For Arizona on debating Kari Lake "Not going to change anyone's mind...might actively be bad for her"
"We have a lot of concerns about Katie's campaign"
Project Veritas Action press secretary RC Maxwell, a black man, later confronted Hobbs outside of a restaurant, scaring the hell out of her. She immediately packed her bag and stood up in such a hurry to run away that she spilled her drink all over the place like an unstable maniac.
hobbs then tried to hide in the bathroom and later ran away from the Project Veritas Action reporter, struggling to get into her car.
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