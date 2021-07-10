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Australia | Rage After The Revelation Of Accidentally Vaccinating 160 Students With Pfizer
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2886 views • July 10, 2021
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A big scandal has erupted in Australia after the revelation that 𝟭𝟲𝟬 𝟭𝟮-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 in a private school were "accidentally vaccinated" with the experimental "vaccine" "Comirnaty", as Pfizer is now called.
The Australian Health "Authority" admitted the mistake, but the 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 responded boldly to a journalist "and what happened? Move on".
More specifically, Australian Health Sinister 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝘇𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱, when asked when 163 students at St Josephs College were vaccinated when they should not have been vaccinated last May with the Pfizer "vaccine" and that the Department of Health should be ashamed. ( 𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙 ? ) Yes that's his real name (Brad Hazzard)
A big scandal has erupted in Australia after the revelation that 𝟭𝟲𝟬 𝟭𝟮-𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 in a private school were "accidentally vaccinated" with the experimental "vaccine" "Comirnaty", as Pfizer is now called.
The Australian Health "Authority" admitted the mistake, but the 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 responded boldly to a journalist "and what happened? Move on".
More specifically, Australian Health Sinister 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝘇𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱, when asked when 163 students at St Josephs College were vaccinated when they should not have been vaccinated last May with the Pfizer "vaccine" and that the Department of Health should be ashamed. ( 𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙 ? ) Yes that's his real name (Brad Hazzard)
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