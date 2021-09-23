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FULL SHOW: COVID Cases Worse Now Than Last Year Proving The Vaccine Is Causing The Spread
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121 views • September 23, 2021
Horrifying developments on the situation at hospitals with COVID patients as it becomes more clear that the hospital procedures are killing more people than COVID. First, Dr. Benjamin Marble joins to discuss the dangers of the jab and the deadly protocols at hospitals. Then, Nancy Ross, who was the power of attorney for Veronica Wolski, joins to discuss how Veronica was treated in the hospital until she ultimately died. Comedian Chrissie Mayr is refusing to do shows at venues that are mandating COVID vaccines. She joins the show to explain why. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest breaking news stories.
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