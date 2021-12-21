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Probable Effects of 5G on Covid 19
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157 views • December 21, 2021
Hypercoagulation is caused by both Covid 19 and 5G. Beverly Rubik, PhD shows us how this combination is a recipe for lethal blood clotting, especially in the elderly. There are important ways we can protect ourselves from 5G.
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