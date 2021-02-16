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MPP Roman Baber - Speaker Announcement | The Awakening 2
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70 views • February 16, 2021
SPEAKER ANNOUNCEMENT!
We're excited to announce MPP Roman Baber as one of the speakers on March 6th - https://ExposeTheGreatReset.com
MPP Roman Baber was kicked out of Premier Doug Ford's caucus for a letter he wrote raising serious concerns over the negative effects caused by lockdowns.
The mainstream media and the Ford government later went on a media campaign trying to discredit all of Baber's claims in an attempt to try and silence MPP Roman Baber's concerns.
Shortly after, Former Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schabas issued a letter backing Baber's claims and concerns.
We're excited to announce MPP Roman Baber as one of the speakers on March 6th - https://ExposeTheGreatReset.com
MPP Roman Baber was kicked out of Premier Doug Ford's caucus for a letter he wrote raising serious concerns over the negative effects caused by lockdowns.
The mainstream media and the Ford government later went on a media campaign trying to discredit all of Baber's claims in an attempt to try and silence MPP Roman Baber's concerns.
Shortly after, Former Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schabas issued a letter backing Baber's claims and concerns.
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