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Hard Core assessment of this Cabal player. He is one strange looking Dude. Do you think he could be a Reptilian ? Like the Queen ? By the way, the Queen is already dead. MSM is covering it up.
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331 views • November 14, 2021
Wow. Boris Johnson is turning out to be a real Scum Bag. The thumbnail pic is our cat Loki hanging out in our 3rd floor family room at the Nature Lodge and Gardens, in Medellin, Colombia. www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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