'Truth Bombs Screen Shots.

Many, especially Christians will reject the screen shots exposing the Jews. Sorry dear Saints, "The very elect would be deceived, If possible! Not all Jews in Israel are our friends, I am speaking of those that adhere to teaching of the Talmud. The Pharisees are alive and well. Antisemitism is the TRUMP card to deceive, used by the Learned Elders of Zion who hate Christ and His followers. Wake up dear brothers and sisters we are in the last days! I am not talking about all Jews and especially those who have given their lives to our Lord! They are part of the remnant!