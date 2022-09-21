Create New Account
Housing Crash has begun: Just Witnessed Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 2008
Published 2 months ago |

The disaster we’re about to witness didn’t have to happen. The desperate attempt to control this horrifying inflation spiral is absolutely crushing the US housing market – and we are all going to feel the impact of the coming crash. In recent years, irresponsible monetary policies were put in place, fueling an unprecedented inflation boom that sent housing costs to extreme levels. 

