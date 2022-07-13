7 Ways Americans Can Fight Back Against Today's Crushing Inflation and a Future Economic Collapse

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Today's inflation numbers were shocking for many, far worse than even the gloomiest projections. We seem to be in for much worse and it could turn into an economic collapse. We cannot rely on feckless politicians to fix it and if you think you can wait until the midterms or even 2024, think again. We need to act now. Here's how.