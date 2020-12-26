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Reminder From Top Experts: Dr Fauci - ASYMPTOMATIC NEVER DRIVE OUTBREAKS
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60 views • December 26, 2020
Remember that the reason you’re wearing a diaper on your face and locked up at home is because of fear of asymptomatic spread.
Turns out - that’s not a thing and we’ve known that since January.
PCR Tests identify cases and they are asymptomatic and therefore do not drive outbreaks
Turns out - that’s not a thing and we’ve known that since January.
PCR Tests identify cases and they are asymptomatic and therefore do not drive outbreaks
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