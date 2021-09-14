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OUROBOROS FOR CHILDREN
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101 views • September 14, 2021
OUROBOROS FOR CHILDREN
Click play on this 2 min video to hear an EXCLUSIVE preview of my newest idea… Ouroboros for children!!
ANY wealth consciousness work you choose to do will have an impact on future generations… ESPECIALLY Ouroboros.
But what if we could give future generations a direct experience and awareness of what it means to raise your wealth consciousness…
That’s exactly what was downloaded to me. To create a parallel track program for the children of those going through Ouroboros.
If you want to hear more, send me a message or comment below!
To find out more about Ouroboros, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD7WWZOWdaI
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube for ALL the content!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
Click play on this 2 min video to hear an EXCLUSIVE preview of my newest idea… Ouroboros for children!!
ANY wealth consciousness work you choose to do will have an impact on future generations… ESPECIALLY Ouroboros.
But what if we could give future generations a direct experience and awareness of what it means to raise your wealth consciousness…
That’s exactly what was downloaded to me. To create a parallel track program for the children of those going through Ouroboros.
If you want to hear more, send me a message or comment below!
To find out more about Ouroboros, check out this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gD7WWZOWdaI
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube for ALL the content!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
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