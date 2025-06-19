BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.6 JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: SURPRISE DISCHARGE PLAN (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4563-4,6-82merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
294 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 13 hours ago

A big surprise, we are told that JK is being discharged this afternoon-evening (too soon on many levels). This is the 5th day at Royal Perth Hospital, and the 3rd day in the Acute Medical Unit. Apparently, JK’s blood levels of potassium have normalised, and other blood issues are improved. However, she is in immense constant pain, and her ulcers and lesions are not being properly cared for, and left to get to the stinking stage most of the time. Her lesions need soaking and cleaning, then dressing, at least 2 times daily; I have been cleaning and dressing them several times. However, don’t ever rely on any timescale a hospital gives you: we were told that the discharge will take place by 10 a.m. tomorrow

Keywords
healthmedicinepotassiumdmsokidneyscongestive heart failurechlorine dioxide solutionhaemoglobinblood testsroyal perth hospitalexudateemergency departmentacute medical unit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy