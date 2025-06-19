P.6 JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: SURPRISE DISCHARGE PLAN (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4563-4,6-82merged

A big surprise, we are told that JK is being discharged this afternoon-evening (too soon on many levels). This is the 5th day at Royal Perth Hospital, and the 3rd day in the Acute Medical Unit. Apparently, JK’s blood levels of potassium have normalised, and other blood issues are improved. However, she is in immense constant pain, and her ulcers and lesions are not being properly cared for, and left to get to the stinking stage most of the time. Her lesions need soaking and cleaning, then dressing, at least 2 times daily; I have been cleaning and dressing them several times. However, don’t ever rely on any timescale a hospital gives you: we were told that the discharge will take place by 10 a.m. tomorrow