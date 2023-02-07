Ukraine Update Feb 7, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralized the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade and 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Sinkovka, Timkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery strikes and the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 92nd Mechanized, 25th Airborne, and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 Nona S self-propelled gun, and 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the successful offensive operations, conducted by volunteers from assault detachments, supported by Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the liberation of Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

◽️ Moreover, 1 AFU ordnance depot, and 1 depot of fuel for military hardware have been destroyed near Konstantinopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery strikes and the active operations, conducted by the units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware from 1st Tank and 72nd Mechanized brigades of the AFU, as well as 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The AFU have lost over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, as well as 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Grad MLRS, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralized near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 135 areas.

◽️ 1 multichannel guidance station for S-300 air defense missile system has been destroyed near Veliky Burluk (Kharkov region).

◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

- Russian Defense Ministry