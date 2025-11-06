© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025 Georgia Election Results: Key Mayoral Races & Runoffs
Description
Georgia’s 2025 local elections featured tight mayoral contests in Sandy Springs, Stone Mountain, and Marietta. Runoffs are scheduled in December for unresolved races. Stay tuned for full election coverage and political analysis.
Hashtags
#GeorgiaElections #SandySprings #StoneMountain #Marietta #MayoralRaces #Election2025 #RunoffElections #GeorgiaPolitics