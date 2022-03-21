RELEASING 2 BILLION FLYING SYRINGES. #IDESOFMARCH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RichieFromBoston
Get it while you can: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
2 Dollars a month. Open chat no censorship https://watch.richiefromboston.tv/
RFB on Odysee https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/bandicam-2022-03-17-14-05-58-181:7
Gates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0
Gates https://thecapitolist.com/biden-admin-authorizes-release-of-2-billion-genetically-modified-mosquitos-in-florida-and-california/
snopes https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bill-gates-release-gmo-mosquitoes/
https://www.bostonfed.org/publications/one-time-pubs/project-hamilton-phase-1-executive-summary.aspx
https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-considers-accepting-yuan-instead-of-dollars-for-chinese-oil-sales-11647351541
march 13th https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrK_CdGiWUc&;t=536s
march 13th https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKWXplosNfk
House Bill 669 https://odysee.com/@SkyDomeAtlantis:4/trim.A16BA8C7-FF68-47A9-9122-8832DB071875:e
Ides of march https://gnosticwarrior.com/ides-of-march.html