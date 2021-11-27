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ASK DR. JANE: PCR TESTING INCREASINGLY DANGEROUS, USELESS
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Ask Dr. Jane: PCR Testing Increasingly Dangerous, Useless https://rumble.com/vpufr1-ask-dr.-jane-pcr-testing-increasingly-dangerous-useless.html
Quote: "Join Dr. Jane Ruby as she answers questions from her Telegram users on things such as the PCR tests and vaccine information. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Ask Dr. Jane: PCR Testing Increasingly Dangerous, Useless https://rumble.com/vpufr1-ask-dr.-jane-pcr-testing-increasingly-dangerous-useless.html
Quote: "Join Dr. Jane Ruby as she answers questions from her Telegram users on things such as the PCR tests and vaccine information. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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