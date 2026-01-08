Prop 187 and the Shadow of Judicial Power: Mariana R. Pfaelzer, Frank Rothman, and Untold Jewish Influence

The Shocking Truth Behind Prop 187: California Judge, Hollywood Mogul, and the Kalergi Plan Revealed. This is an exploration of Judge Mariana R. Pfaelzer’s historic ruling that struck down California’s Proposition 187, her marriage to attorney Frank Rothman, and the broader debate over judicial power, ethnic influence, and the long-term impact of 1990s immigration decisions on America’s 2026 border and sovereignty crisis.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News

View more Real Free News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ8RoehrNis&list=PLueYn36XdhW4AO-1hitFu9oPA1ssA1GaT&index

#Prop187 #CaliforniaProposition #JewishInfluence #KalergiPlan #MarianaPfaelzer