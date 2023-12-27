Bank Run! Market Ultra Update [EP19]

MARKET ULTRA
PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ
WEDNESDAY DEC 20, 2023
EPISODE #19
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter
MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:
• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075
TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:
• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132
TIME MARKERS:
00:06:55:20 - ECONOMIC DATA - WEEK OF DEC. 18TH, 2023
00:58:43:00 - GERMAN DAX
01:00:51:13 - JAPANESE YEN
01:01:14:03 - NIKKEI
01:03:46:11 - NASDAQ FUTURES - MARCH 2024 CONTRACT
01:04:22:16 - NASDAQ FUTURES - DECEMBER 2023 CONTRACT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.