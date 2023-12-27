Create New Account
Bank Run! Market Ultra Update [EP19]
The Resistance 1776
3453 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

MARKET ULTRA

PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

WEDNESDAY DEC 20, 2023

EPISODE #19


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:

00:06:55:20 - ECONOMIC DATA - WEEK OF DEC. 18TH, 2023

00:58:43:00 - GERMAN DAX

01:00:51:13 - JAPANESE YEN

01:01:14:03 - NIKKEI

01:03:46:11 - NASDAQ FUTURES - MARCH 2024 CONTRACT

01:04:22:16 - NASDAQ FUTURES - DECEMBER 2023 CONTRACT


