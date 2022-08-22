THE GREAT GAME - A FAMILY CIVIL WAR TRUMP, BIDEN & KISSINGER

This was at Brendon O'Connell III on YouTube. This is a partial of that description, without links.

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The East India Trading Company "keeps it in the family". The family civil war has settled. WWF Trump Train will be back for round II at a later date - or will the military take over and a new election held [munches popcorn]?



Meanwhile...back at the "Grand Strategy Rothschild Ranch"...America has been broken off from Eurasia. Vlad, Bi Bi, Xi and Rouhani AND Europe are busy doing deals hand over fist. The US will turn inward and develop internally as well as Mexico, Central and South America. Huge infrastructure projects everywhere including Eurasia - get the Asians into Smart Cities is a BIG goal, XI and Kissinger want them locked up and/or dead...do it now!5G UN Habitat Smart City Program surveillance state will come rapidly into the open - they will look and feel so good you will LOVE it! "Even the Elect will be deceived if that were possible." Africans will resist this violently - they will simply be exterminated over time or plunged into late 70's early 80's civil war until they cease resisting the new East India Trading Company global expansion program. Rich white men in Europe like going on safari. A few black people will be kept to carry their baggage