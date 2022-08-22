BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GREAT GAME - A FAMILY CIVIL WAR TRUMP, BIDEN & KISSINGER
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
148 views • August 22, 2022

This was at Brendon O'Connell III on YouTube. This is a partial of that description, without links.

READ THE DESCRIPTION

The East India Trading Company "keeps it in the family". The family civil war has settled. WWF Trump Train will be back for round II at a later date - or will the military take over and a new election held [munches popcorn]?


Meanwhile...back at the "Grand Strategy Rothschild Ranch"...America has been broken off from Eurasia. Vlad, Bi Bi, Xi and Rouhani AND Europe are busy doing deals hand over fist. The US will turn inward and develop internally as well as Mexico, Central and South America. Huge infrastructure projects everywhere including Eurasia - get the Asians into Smart Cities is a BIG goal, XI and Kissinger want them locked up and/or dead...do it now!5G UN Habitat Smart City Program surveillance state will come rapidly into the open - they will look and feel so good you will LOVE it! "Even the Elect will be deceived if that were possible." Africans will resist this violently - they will simply be exterminated over time or plunged into late 70's early 80's civil war until they cease resisting the new East India Trading Company global expansion program. Rich white men in Europe like going on safari. A few black people will be kept to carry their baggage

Keywords
russiaisraelgenocidezionistww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy