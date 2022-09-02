Dr.SHIVA LIVE: NYC Prepares for Nuclear War. Why? NATO & Russia to Lithuania & Kaliningrad History

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[MIRROR]
🔆Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.🔆
In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA reviews the breaking news that New York City (NYC)'s Emergency Management just released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video to tell New Yorkers HOW to prepare for Nuclear War. Dr. SHIVA intersects this news with the news of the day that Lithuania is moving forward with its ban of Russian goods such as steel to Russian Province Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea. A historical systems approach interconnects the developments between NATO & Russia to Lithuania & Kaliningrad so we can discern the whole picture - the whole system.
⚬ https://rumble.com/v1bye8n-dr.shiva-live-nyc-prepares-for-nuclear-war.-why-nato-and-russia-to-lithuani.html
⚬ Website: https://vashiva.com/
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