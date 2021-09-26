Conspiracy Theorist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Some tech experts in Silicon Valley with whom I have met who say that you know, maybe what they’ll do this next time is to really disrupt the actual election. Shut down the servers that you send results to. Interfere with the operation of voting machines because still, too many of them are linked to the internet. So there we are still very vulnerable.” – Hillary Clinton