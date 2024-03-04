How to overcome the games of consciousness in oneself and come out victorious on the spiritual path? This video reveals practical experiences, skills, and ways of observing one's consciousness at different stages of a person's spiritual development. Specifics of the work of consciousness' components: primary and secondary consciousness (sadness, self-torment, depression, intrusive thoughts, unwellness, egocentrism, megalomania, victimhood, emotional burnout, etc.). How do primary and secondary consciousnesses interact and compete at various stages of a person’s spiritual development? How to learn to control them? These and many other questions are discussed in the video "Games of Consciousness" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

