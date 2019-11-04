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Our Journey With Josh
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483 views • November 04, 2019
Ted Kuntz speaks about his journey with his son Josh at Friends House in Toronto on October 29, 2019 at a Vaccine Choice Canada event.
Special thanks to Robert for the video.
Special thanks to Robert for the video.
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