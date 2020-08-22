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Do Emotions Trump Facts? Thomas Sowell on Donald Trump - Rebutted!
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14 views • August 22, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3185/do-emotions-trump-facts-thomas-sowell-on-donald-trump-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3185-do-emotions-trump-facts-thomas-sowell-on-donald-trump-rebutted
"Socrates, my master, is my friend but a greater friend is truth." - Plato
Free Market Economist Thomas Sowell recently joined other National Review contributors in criticizing Donald Trump and his candidacy for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux responds to the writing of one of his intellectual heroes - and illustrates the flawed reasoning contained within Dr. Sowell's "Do Emotions Trump Facts?" article.
Do Emotions Trump Facts? by Thomas Sowell
http://townhall.com/columnists/thomassowell/2016/01/22/do-emotions-trump-facts-n2108178/page/full
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3185-do-emotions-trump-facts-thomas-sowell-on-donald-trump-rebutted
"Socrates, my master, is my friend but a greater friend is truth." - Plato
Free Market Economist Thomas Sowell recently joined other National Review contributors in criticizing Donald Trump and his candidacy for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux responds to the writing of one of his intellectual heroes - and illustrates the flawed reasoning contained within Dr. Sowell's "Do Emotions Trump Facts?" article.
Do Emotions Trump Facts? by Thomas Sowell
http://townhall.com/columnists/thomassowell/2016/01/22/do-emotions-trump-facts-n2108178/page/full
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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