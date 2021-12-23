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Travis Richey Impacts Prisoners Nationally
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Travis Richey is an Entrepreneur, Advisor, and Speaker. Having invested in over 25 companies the last 10 years; he knows a thing or two about success and more importantly failure on the road to success. At the age of 25, Travis managed a hedge fund with millions of dollars under management. Due to a regulatory oversight in the State of Arizona, he was charged with transactions of an unregistered securities dealer and sentenced to 2 years in Arizona Dept of Corrections.

This 17,520 hours became the framework of Travis’ new mission in life. Armed with an MBA in Finance and a PHd from the school of hard knocks; he founded AccomplishED Ventures to provide incarcerated and returned citizens a second chance at a successful life. Over the past 9 years his programs have been used by hundreds of thousands of inmates and numerous Departments of Corrections, jails, and rehabilitation organizations to bring life skills, job training, and education to the justice impacted community.

Currently, his content is utilized in over 125 prisons in America and is seen on over 400,000 prison tablets daily. Sometimes referred to as the Tony Robbins of the prison world, Travis speaks the language of failure and perseverance to inmates nationwide bringing them hope and purpose. Travis’ life goals are to be a devoted husband, present father, and resource to all he meets.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 Travis:
www.accomplishedventures.org
Instagram: @i_am_travis_richey
[email protected]

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment
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https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

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