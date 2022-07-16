Pounders Live: Keto- Full Disclosure (The Apocalyptic Diet) w/ guest Danny Vega

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Join @POUNDERS LIVE with special guest Danny Vega @Fat Fueled Family
Is Keto a reasonable or sustainable lifestyle and does it really have health benefits? In a survival scenario how would Keto fair?
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