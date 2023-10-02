BREAKING! China and U.S. headed for all out war, and Putin knows it | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Right now we are seeing the clearest signs yet that the U.S and China/Russia are headed for a hot war and it could come sooner than we think. Neo cons in Washington have laid the ground work for a war with China by the year 2025 but that time table might be accelerated. This week the United States labeled China a direct threat to the U.S. and said China is trying to dominate the world. China fired back and launched war ships and aircraft surrounding Taiwan. We are at a tipping point.
