VAX STERILIZE POPULATION !!

This is a very famous clip from Channel 4 News in the UK, with Jon Snow and Professor Sir John Bell from 2020. I don't know why, whether the guy forgot this was going out live, thought it would be edited out; or he was so used to discussing this plan to sterilize everyone with other piers, he just came out with it.

Jon Snow News guy, just covers his mouth and is totally aghast... Mean while Professor Bell, seems clueless as to what he just disclosed to the public watching.

Clearly now with the plummeting birth rates, it was totally true and part of the plan to depopulate. Some of these old clips seem to be quite hard to find now as they try to delete their crimes from the internet. The full clip is about 3 to 4 minutes long, this is a cut down edit.