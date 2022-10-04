Kari Lake Gives the Correct Answer on Fighting Federal Overreach and Defending Individual's Rights

Political theories are debatable. As much as America First patriots would love to think we're unambiguously right on everything, there are many who hear the arguments from the other end of the spectrum and believe they are right and we are wrong.

When it comes to federal overreach, there is only one correct answer: We fight it. We know it's the correct answer because depending on which party is running the White House and Congress at any given moment, one half of the country or the other is calling on states to fight back against their policies. Our Constitution was written to protect against federal overreach, but over the last quarter millennium since then we've seen Washington DC take more and more power.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake delivered a pitch-perfect answer. One doesn't have to be a Republican to acknowledge that fighting DC overreach is one of the most important actions any governor can take. Whether it's Gavin Newsom fighting the Trump administration on behalf of illegal aliens or Don DeSantis fighting the Biden-Harris regime to stop the flow of illegal aliens, the rights of the states and individual American citizens must be protected.