Paul Hastings Turned U.S. Judiciary Into Kangaroo Court Of The CCP

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https://gnews.org/articles/521425
Summary：During the Live streaming on November 13, Miles Guo talked about the latest developments in the PAX lawsuit. Currently, PAX's vexatious claims against him continue as no settlement can be reached.