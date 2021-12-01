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POLITICAL LEADER Call..... 2 R. e. v. o.l. t. - LOOK BACK WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST
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10 views • December 01, 2021
POLITICAL LEADER Call 2 R.e.v.o.l.t. - LOOK BACK WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST
Meanwhile, the Australian government is mandating the experiment mRNA shots, which has caused adverse effects in many people. Furthermore, they are forcing citizens to take a second shot even after they suffered an adverse event from the first.
Civil Disobedience
We are undoubtedly on the totalitarian path, and that never ends well, said the MP. “The solution is a rediscovery of human dignity, along with, and I don’t say this lightly — civil disobedience.”
Watch Liberal Party of Australia MP, George Robert Christensen impassioned speech:
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/uprising-australian-mp-calls LOOK BACK WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST .-video/
Meanwhile, the Australian government is mandating the experiment mRNA shots, which has caused adverse effects in many people. Furthermore, they are forcing citizens to take a second shot even after they suffered an adverse event from the first.
Civil Disobedience
We are undoubtedly on the totalitarian path, and that never ends well, said the MP. “The solution is a rediscovery of human dignity, along with, and I don’t say this lightly — civil disobedience.”
Watch Liberal Party of Australia MP, George Robert Christensen impassioned speech:
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/uprising-australian-mp-calls LOOK BACK WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST .-video/
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