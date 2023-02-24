WHO Removes "Respect For Dignity, Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms" From New Pandemic Treaty

IMPORTANT LINKS:



READ the amended draft for the new Pandemic Treaty

👉🏽 https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

DOWNLOAD the '100 REASONS' Document by James Roguski

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons

DOWNLOAD the 'ACTIVIST TOOLBOX' by James Roguski

👉🏽 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RFZSjWfm6gcv3b80vIdhuRWdT3ah4pNB/view?usp=share_link

PREPARE NOW WITH EMERGENCY FOOD & SAVE BIG

👉🏽 http://preparewithinspired.com

SUBSCRIBE Now & Hit 🔔

👉🏽 http://www.youtube.com/@INSPIREDNewsroom

Our main portal for FREE SPEECH is our INSPIRED Community on Locals. Please join us there (FREE, paid supporter optional)

👉🏽 http://inspired.locals.com

▹ ALL INSPIRED links in one place

👉🏽 https://url.bio/inspired

OUR Favorite Books & Other Products

👉🏽 https://www.amazon.com/shop/jean.nolan

▹ OUR GIFT TO YOU - Thousands of people have benefitted greatly from this FREEDOM & ABUNDANCE process

👉🏽 https://bit.ly/INSPIREDFreedomLauncher

▹ If you enjoy our INSPIRED videos, please feel free to send a contribution, it's received with great GRATITUDE 👉🏽 https://bit.ly/2PTbJjt

#pandemictreaty #who #inspirednewsroom