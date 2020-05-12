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Out of Shadows (subtítulos español)
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251 views • May 12, 2020
The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video. You can support our team and future projects making a donation at outofshadows.org
Español:
El documental "Out Of The Shadows" (Fuera de las Sombras) revela cómo los medios de comunicación dominantes y Hollywood manipulan y controlan a las masas mediante la difusión de propaganda a través de sus contenidos. Nuestro objetivo es despertar al público en general arrojando luz sobre cómo nos han mentido y lavado el cerebro a todos por un enemigo oculto con una agenda siniestra.
Este proyecto es el resultado de dos años de sangre, sudor y lágrimas de un equipo de profesionales despiertos. Ha sido producido y financiado de forma independiente y está disponible en muchas plataformas diferentes de forma gratuita para que cualquiera pueda verlo.
Los patriotas hicieron este documental con el único propósito de sacar a la luz la verdad. Si te gusta el documental, por favor, comparte este vídeo. Puedes apoyar a nuestro equipo y futuros proyectos haciendo una donación en outofshadows.org
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.
Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video. You can support our team and future projects making a donation at outofshadows.org
Español:
El documental "Out Of The Shadows" (Fuera de las Sombras) revela cómo los medios de comunicación dominantes y Hollywood manipulan y controlan a las masas mediante la difusión de propaganda a través de sus contenidos. Nuestro objetivo es despertar al público en general arrojando luz sobre cómo nos han mentido y lavado el cerebro a todos por un enemigo oculto con una agenda siniestra.
Este proyecto es el resultado de dos años de sangre, sudor y lágrimas de un equipo de profesionales despiertos. Ha sido producido y financiado de forma independiente y está disponible en muchas plataformas diferentes de forma gratuita para que cualquiera pueda verlo.
Los patriotas hicieron este documental con el único propósito de sacar a la luz la verdad. Si te gusta el documental, por favor, comparte este vídeo. Puedes apoyar a nuestro equipo y futuros proyectos haciendo una donación en outofshadows.org
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