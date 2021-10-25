Dr. Cahill On Conquering Fear. She Updates Us on Traveling with Freedom, Exposes the PCR Test Lies & More

Are you still getting sucked into using "their" words like pandemic, positive PCR test, etc? Are you allowing your boss, an airline employee, or a store clerk to rob you of inalienable rights? You won't walk out with your head hanging down, ever again, after this important conversation with the inimitable Dr. Dolores Cahill of Ireland. IPAK Consortium: https://ipaknowledge.org/ Even if you’re not a healthcare worker, if your boss is mandating the jab, get the notice of liability here:



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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.

https://takeactionforfreedom.com/unitedhealthcareworkers/