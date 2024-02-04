Create New Account
Embracing Ethno-Nationalism in the Bible
Fritz Berggren
Published 19 hours ago

Explaining the Christian duty to resist globalization and embrace racial loyalty.
Reviewing Genesis 10 and 11.
Comparing the old Tower of Babel (Genesis 11:1-8) with Babylon the Great (Revelation 18)
Ethno-nationalism is the natural anti-body to global tyranny,

Keywords
racismnationalismethnic

