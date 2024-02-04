Embracing Ethno-Nationalism in the Bible

Explaining the Christian duty to resist globalization and embrace racial loyalty.
Reviewing Genesis 10 and 11.
Comparing the old Tower of Babel (Genesis 11:1-8) with Babylon the Great (Revelation 18)
Ethno-nationalism is the natural anti-body to global tyranny,
