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CORNERSTONE TEACHINGS OF JESUS FROM THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT!
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34 views • October 04, 2021
This channel features several videos expounding on the teachings of Jesus, but in this video, we wanted to simply give you the words of Jesus straight from his most famous sermon: the sermon on the mount. Listen carefully to the things that Jesus said, and think very deeply about how you should apply those things in your life.
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