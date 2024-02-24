CBS Catherine Herridge Fired in Mass Layoff with Emerald Robinson - OAN

Tonight IN FOCUS... Letitia "Lunatic" James delivers on her campaign promise... illegally persecuting Donald J. Trump. Also Mike Pence fears the GOP is headed towards "populism" - spoken like a real globalist puppet. Plus do you think the Google Gemini AI image generator was just malfunctioning - or doing exactly as its code was written? And truth tellers targeted by proponents of the establishment and media industrial complex.
