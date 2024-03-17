Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing X39 Patches "WEARABLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY" Overview
channel image
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
21 Subscribers
62 views
Published 21 hours ago

https://www.lifewave.com/usamedbed

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/lifewave-x39-patch


THE X39 PATCH IS A FORM OF WEARABLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY

X39 is made from organic crystals that reflect back your own light to make change in your body. This process is called photobiomodulation. Light works fast to support the natural flow of energy in your body, restoring optimal health in a non-transdermal, non-invasive and safe way.

Regenerate and repair back to a healthier state.


X39 activates the natural flow of energy to support whole body wellness and healthy activity by gently stimulating the skin with light. Our non-transdermal patches help you to regenerate like when you were younger to experience a vibrant healthy life.


Look and feel young again –

regardless of age.


We open our new X39 and X49 patches with Pamela and learn about the Glutothione, Ice Pack (for pain), Aeon and SP6 patches. Learn how they work and what they do and learn more about the amazing X39 and the research showing how it helps activate dormant stem cells.


#x39 #patches #x49 #glutothione #icepack #lifewave

Keywords
lightx39patches

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket