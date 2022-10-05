Create New Account
The Fall of Christianity
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Pope Francis: 'Rigid' Conservative Christians are creating a 'Minefield' of 'Hatred'. It goes on to show how symbolism worn by Pope Benedict relates to the Jewish star of David, the tabernacle of Moloch and the start of their
god Remphan.  Rhothchild's coat of arms reveals the same star God hates. What follows is a description of the Admirality Law and what it means in relation to our birth certificates, the Vatican and Judaism.

Keywords
star of davidgod remphanadmirality law

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
