The Fall of Christianity

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Pope Francis: 'Rigid' Conservative Christians are creating a
'Minefield' of 'Hatred'. It goes on to show how symbolism worn by Pope Benedict
relates to the Jewish star of David, the tabernacle of Moloch and the start of their
god Remphan. Rhothchild's coat of arms reveals the same star God hates. What follows is a description of the Admirality Law and what it means in relation to our birth certificates, the Vatican and Judaism.