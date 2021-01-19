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How YouTube Helped Polarize the Main Stream Media + Their Embrace of MSM Makes Society Worse Off
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94 views • January 19, 2021
How YouTube Helped Polarize the Main Stream Media + Their Embrace of MSM Makes Society Worse Off. How youtube helped polarize the media with increased competition, and recent favoritism of the dying MSM.
How the MSM polarized and youtube's advent sped that process dramatically, largely to the ill affects of society as all companies and individuals chase the quick buck.
#media #MSM #polarization
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How the MSM polarized and youtube's advent sped that process dramatically, largely to the ill affects of society as all companies and individuals chase the quick buck.
#media #MSM #polarization
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
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