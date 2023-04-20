⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 20, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Masyutovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yampol, Seversk Maly, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy's casualties were more than 60 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have been engaging the enemy in the west of Artyomovsk. Russia's Airborne Troops support the assault detachments to take control over the city and foil the enemy's attempts to counterattack on the flanks and redeploy the reinforcement.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have made 10 sorties in the past 24 hours. And artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have carried out 64 firing missions in this area. The strikes hit the AFU units close to Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy's losses in this direction have amounted to up to 470 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, three tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, six armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS self-propelled artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Velikaya Novoselka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic). Actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Total enemy losses in these directions have amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In Kherson direction, over 15 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two Msta-B howitzers have been neutralised over the past 24 hours.

Part II

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 86 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 127 areas during the day. The AFU Bakhmut Group joint HQ was struck close to Konstantinovka. Moreover, three command and observation posts of the 25th Air Assault Brigade and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade have been engaged close to Terny and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,779 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,757 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,090 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,626 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,631 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



