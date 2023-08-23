CANADA'S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER GETS FINED FOR SPEEDING

Deputy Prime Minister And Grand Daughter of a Nazi, Chrystia Freeland Gets Fined For Speeding In Alberta





Canada's Deputy Prime Minister has gone out of her way or its way to tell all of us that we are not going to be allowed to drive cars or fly airplanes because apparently it's very bad for the environment. She neglects to tell us they're simply are not enough human beings to create the amount of pollution that she says is necessary to warm the planet up and it's already been proven that the science is junk anyway.





She had no problem taking a plane which burns fuel to Alberta from Toronto and then had no problem renting a car that burns fuel only to drive at 42 km an hour over the speed limit and get caught and then only to have we the taxpayer pay the fine with no penalties Beyond that.





Are we in any way shape or form going to allow this to continue? I'll leave that question to you.





