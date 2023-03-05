Create New Account
MRS. UNIVERSE SPREADS MESSAGE OF HOPE AND HEALING FOR AUTISM
Published 13 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


March 3, 2023


After helping her son recover from autism through diet, biomedical treatments and determination, Heidi Scheer chose pageants as a platform to get her hopeful message to parents of children with Autism. Hear her son Gannon’s remarkable story and how Heidi uses her title of ‘Mrs. Universe’ to spread a message of healing and hope.


#HeidiScheer #MrsUniverseTCP #AutismHealing


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bm5ja-mrs.-universe-spreads-message-of-hope-and-healing-for-autism.html


healthautismhealingmedicinedel bigtreehighwirediethopesonrecovermrs universeheidi scheerbiomedical treatmentspageantsgannon

